People can look up their vaccine passports on the PC-Covid application, or the electronic health book.

The issuance of vaccine passports in Vietnam will be implemented nationwide from April 15, 2022.

Mr. Nguyen Ba Hung, Deputy Director of the Health Data Center, Information Technology Department, Ministry of Health, said that people who have not been issued vaccine passports due to lack or wrong information should be reported on the vaccination portal. strains of COVID-19 (at https://tiemchungcovid19.gov.vn), or directly contact the vaccination facility for supplementation or correction.

In addition, you can call the switchboard of the Ministry of Health at 19009095 to reflect or advise on issues related to vaccine passports.

The Ministry of Health has just issued a written request to units under the Ministry and ministries and branches of health to review, authenticate and supplement false and missing information of people vaccinated on the COVID Immunization Management platform. -19, completed before April 30, 2022.

On April 21, the whole country recorded 12,029 new infections, all of which were domestic cases (down 1,242 cases compared to the previous day) in 59 provinces and cities (9,074 cases in the community).

For example, Hanoi has 986 cases, Phu Tho 836 cases, Quang Ninh 550 cases, Ba Ria – Vung Tau 193 cases, Quang Tri 160 cases, Tay Ninh 100 cases, Quang Nam 99 cases, Binh Phuoc 96 cases, and Ho Chi Minh City 94 cases. ca, Binh Dinh 93 cases, Vinh Long 89 cases, Binh Duong 79 cases…

Today, Dak Nong Department of Health registered an additional 18,545 cases on the National COVID-19 Case Management System after reviewing and adding sufficient information.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Vietnam has had 10,533,164 infections, ranking 12th out of 227 countries and territories, while with the ratio of infections per million people, Vietnam ranks 110/227 countries and regions territory (106,490 cases per 1 million people on average).

Currently, Vietnam has 826 serious patients being treated. In which: Breathing oxygen through a mask 602 cases; High-flow oxygen breathing HFNC 98 cases; Non-invasive mechanical ventilation 28 cases; Invasive mechanical ventilation in 96 cases; ECMO 2 shifts

In the past 24 hours, our country also recorded 9 deaths. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Vietnam so far is 42,991 cases, accounting for 0.4% of the total number of infections.

Regarding the vaccination situation, on April 20, 452,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were injected. Thus, the total number of vaccine doses administered is 210,560,185 doses, of which:

+ Number of injections for people aged 18 and over is 193,157,190 doses: 1st dose is 71,421,980 doses; The second dose is 68,568,543 doses; The third dose is 1,505,706 doses; The additional dose was 15,103,741 doses; The booster dose is 36,557,220 doses.

+ Number of doses for children aged 12-17 is 17,276,166 doses: 1st dose is 8,845,785 doses; The second dose is 8,430,381 doses.

+ The number of doses for children from 5-11 years old is 126,829 doses (1st dose).

The Ministry of Health has sent an official dispatch to the People’s Committees of the provinces and centrally-run cities on the implementation of vaccination against COVID-19. Continue to direct localities to inject the 2nd dose for children aged 12-18 in April. Complete the 2nd injection for children from 5 to under 12 years old in the 2nd quarter and develop a plan for the 4th injection for those who need it.

Source: plo.vn