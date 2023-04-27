UV Index Reaches Maximum in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City During Holiday Season

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to experience an extreme ultraviolet (UV) index of 13 from now until the end of the April 30 holiday, according to forecasts by two reputable weather sites, Weather Online of the UK and AccuWeather of the US.

The UV index, which measures the strength of UV radiation from the sun, can cause damage to the skin and eyes, and the higher the index, the greater the risk. The temperature in the city is also high, ranging from 32-36 degrees Celsius, with radiation from vehicles and concrete making it even hotter outside.

To protect themselves from UV radiation, health experts recommend staying indoors or in the shade during peak hours from 10 am to 4 pm, wearing protective clothing such as hats, sunglasses, gloves, and masks, and applying sunscreen with at least SPF 30+. It is also essential to keep the skin hydrated by using moisturizers and to seek medical attention if sunburn or skin damage occurs.

Children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of UV rays, and parents are advised to take extra precautions to protect their young ones from overexposure. With the extreme UV index expected to persist in the coming days, Ho Chi Minh City residents are urged to take measures to safeguard their health and well-being.

Dr. Nguyen Trieu Vu, Head of the Oncology Department at Thu Duc City Hospital, explained that ultraviolet radiation is a component of sunlight that can damage the DNA of skin cells, causing skin aging, skin cancer, and other light-related diseases such as lupus erythematosus and dermatomyositis. UV rays can also cause damage to vision, including cataracts and macular degeneration.

Dr. Phan Minh Doan, from the Department of Skin Aesthetics at Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermatology, stressed that UV intensity can vary from day to day and from season to season. He also cautioned that even in cooler seasons, UV rays can be harmful to the skin.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures still in place in many parts of the world, people are spending more time outdoors, making it crucial to take extra precautions against UV radiation. By following expert advice and staying informed about weather conditions, people can minimize their risk of UV-related health problems and enjoy the springtime safely.