Earlier today, videos of US president Joe Biden saying “I have cancer” had gone viral on social media. In the video from Massachusetts, Biden was seen saying “…That’s why I and so many people I grew up with have cancer”.

The US President was speaking about oil pollution in his home state of Delaware. He reportedly referred to the oil slicks found on windshields of cars and stated that was the reason many people (including himself) have cancer. He added, “For the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation, but that’s the past.”

The viral video triggered massive speculations regarding the US president’s health. However, there were soon mixed opinions. Washington Post’s Glen Kessler stated that the medical report submitted before Biden became President mentioned that he had non-melanoma skin cancers removed. Kessler stated that it is a common procedure.

However, the explanation did not cut well with many on social media, because Biden had not said cancer in the past tense. He was seen saying he has cancer, referring to the present.

People pointed out that even if the president ‘mistakenly’ announced that he has cancer when he does not have cancer, it is problematic anyway and displays his weakness.

White House issues clarification

The White House has issued a clarification after the viral video triggered shocking reactions all over. Hurrying to minimise the damage, the White House stated that the President was referring to past instances of skin cancer removal. Even though the US president asserted that he HAS cancer caused by oil pollution, the White House has stated that the president does not have a current cancer diagnosis and was only referring to a past incident of skin cancer removal.

In April, Biden had said that he has asthma and 80% of the people he grew up with have asthma, for the same reason of oil slick in windshields in Delaware.

The claims of cancer and the unconvincing clarification by the White House have triggered wild speculations about the mental and physical health condition of the US president.

Read original post here