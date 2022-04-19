US lowers travel alert level for Vietnam

Although the warning level has been lowered compared to the previous time, Vietnam is still among the destinations recommended by the US not to travel without a Covid-19 vaccine.

On April 18, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped the “do not travel” recommendation (level 4) for about 90 international destinations, related to the Covid-19 epidemic situation. 19.

Some destinations have been reduced to level 3 (high) by the CDC, including Vietnam, the United Kingdom, France, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Greece, Hong Kong (China), Italy, Japan, and South Korea. China, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Central African Republic, Chile, Czech Republic, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Poland, Somalia, Uruguay.

Even though it has dropped to level 3, the US CDC still does not encourage people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to these countries and territories.

“We believe this update will help American citizens make more informed decisions about the safety of travel,” the agency said.

According to MSN, many airlines and travel groups expect the US government to lift complicated screening requirements related to Covid-19 before departure for international travelers. They argue that no-travel advice is unnecessary and will hurt the tourism industry.

Officials have considered the matter, but nothing has changed so far.

In early March, the US CDC put Vietnam at level 4 – a very high warning level, advising people not to travel. The US CDC puts a country at level 4 if it has more than 500 infections per 100,000 people in the previous 28 days.

@ Zing News

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

