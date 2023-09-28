Up to 20% discount for train tickets booked well in advance

According to information from the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco), they are implementing a discount program of up to 20% for passengers buying tickets for distant train journeys from October 1st to October 31st, 2023. Ticket sales start from 3:00 PM on September 27th. Passengers must purchase tickets at least two days before the train departure date.

The eligible train routes include SE1/SE2, SE5/SE6, NA1/NA2, SE19/SE20 on all days of the week; SP2, SP4 on Mondays through Saturdays each week; and the Hai Phong route on Mondays through Thursdays each week. The applicable seat types are soft seats and sleeping berths. However, the discount for journeys over 400 km applies only to SE1/SE2, SE5/SE6, SE19/SE20.

Haraco has announced the following discount regulations: purchasing tickets 2 to 9 days before the train departure date will receive a 95% discount on the ticket price; purchasing tickets 10 to 19 days in advance will receive a 90% discount; and purchasing tickets 20 or more days in advance will receive an 80% discount.

The discounted prices do not apply to round-trip tickets, group tickets, and social policy beneficiaries. The post-discount ticket prices will not be lower than the minimum ticket price. After the specified period, ticket exchanges and refunds will not be allowed. The ticket pricing policy will automatically stop when the allocated number of tickets is sold out, as per the regulations.

Regarding ticket refunds, for tickets purchased 2 to 19 days before the train departure date, the company will follow the current regulations for exchanges and refunds. For tickets purchased 20 or more days in advance, the exchange and refund fee is 20%, and exchanges and refunds must be completed at least four hours before the train departure time.

