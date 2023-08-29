United States President Joe Biden is about to visit Vietnam.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Vietnam on September 10-11 at the invitation of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

We believe that the visits of the two countries’ senior leaders will further deepen the Vietnam-US relations, bringing the two countries’ relations to a stable, substantive and long-term development in all fields. contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region as well as in the world,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Pham Thu Hang said in a statement today.

This will be President Biden’s first visit to Vietnam since he took office in early 2021. The event takes place on the occasion of the two countries’ 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership.

Earlier, the White House said that Mr. Biden would visit Hanoi on September 10, meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders of Vietnam to “discuss measures to deepen cooperation between the two countries.” America and Vietnam”.

“The leaders will explore opportunities to promote the development of Vietnam’s economy with a focus on technology and innovation, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges through educational exchanges and force development programs. workforce, combat climate change, and promote peace, prosperity and stability in the region,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

When he met Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the White House in May 2022, President Biden said he personally always had a lot of love for the country and the people of Vietnam. When he was still a senator, he and his friend and colleague John McCain lobbied the American political community to promote relations with Vietnam.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in April made his first visit to Vietnam. During Mr. Blinken’s visit, Hanoi and Washington both expressed their desire to bring bilateral relations to a new height.

Vietnam – US relations were normalized in July 1995 and upgraded to a Comprehensive Partnership in July 2013, with many high-level visits by leaders of the two countries. The two sides cooperate in all fields, from politics – diplomacy, economy, education, science – technology, defense – security.

The first US president to come to Vietnam after the two countries established diplomatic relations was Mr. Bill Clinton in November 2000. Since then, US presidents have visited Vietnam, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump visited Vietnam twice in November 2017, when he went to Da Nang to attend the APEC meeting, and in February 2019, when he attended the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi. After Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden is the second US president to visit Vietnam during his first term since 1995.

Vietnam – US trade will reach more than 123.86 billion USD in 2022, up 11% compared to 2021, and reach more than 51.2 billion USD in the first 6 months of 2023. The US is the largest export market and trading partner. Vietnam’s second largest trading partner, while Vietnam is the 8th largest trading partner of the US in the world, the largest in ASEAN.

Vietnam and the US have also strengthened cooperation in education, people-to-people exchanges and national security. The US in 2016 completely lifted the arms embargo with Vietnam, transferred two Hamilton-class patrol boats to Vietnam and was ready to transfer a third ship.

In March, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a phone conversation with President Biden. General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong suggested the two countries put economic, scientific and technological cooperation as the focus and driving force for the relationship. Mr. Biden affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of the US, supporting an “independent, self-sufficient and prosperous” Vietnam.