United Nations speaks out on El Niño

According to the WMO, the presence of El Niño leads to hotter climates. The organization also cautions countries to prepare for severe weather events to ensure the safety and livelihoods of their populations, as reported by The Guardian on July 4th.

The most recent significant El Niño event occurred in 2016, which remains the hottest year on record.

The emergence of El Niño coincides with the increasing global warming caused by human carbon emissions, a phenomenon referred to by the WMO as a “double whammy.” This could result in more extreme weather conditions and the breaking of global temperature records.

The WMO states that there is a 90% likelihood of El Niño persisting until the end of 2023, with moderate to strong intensity.

El Niño typically causes more flooding in South America, the Horn of Africa, and Central Asia, while severe heatwaves and droughts often affect Eastern Australia, Indonesia, South Asia, and Central America.

Petteri Taalas, the Secretary-General of the WMO, said, “The WMO’s statement is a signal for governments worldwide to mobilize preparedness. Early warning and preparedness for extreme weather events are crucial to saving lives and livelihoods.”

Some researchers believe that El Niño could make 2023 the hottest year on record, although a larger heat spike is expected in 2024.

