Unique waiting room to watch the train at Long Bien station

It is known that there is an 80 m2 modest cabin that has been renovated and repaired to serve passengers and is positioned opposite the station. When visiting Hanoi, this location quickly becomes a popular venue for young people and visitors.

“Previously, this railway station was a small cabin that served the purpose of each station as a destination; after investment, we upgraded it to a waiting room. There are also coffee and beverage facilities to serve passengers boarding the train, establishing a highlight for tourists in Hanoi in general and Long Bien station in particular,” said Pham Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of Hanoi Railway Operation Branch.

The waiting area includes four sides of arched glass windows that overlook Long Bien Bridge, Long Bien station, Phung Hung elevated railway, and the bridge leading to Long Bien Bridge. If customers do not require the coffee service, they may still rest and relax in the lounge area.

To ensure train safety, the Hanoi Railway Operations Branch has also established methods to assure railway traffic safety and boosted security personnel.

Long Bien Bridge and Long Bien Station were recognized as noteworthy locations attracting local and foreign visitors while visiting the capital of Vietnam because of their age of more than 120 years, distinctive architecture, and significant cultural and historical values.

@vtv.vn