Unique tourism products attract 2.8 million visitors to Khanh Hoa in 6 months

Create unique products while maintaining guaranteed quality, Khanh Hoa has attracted nearly 2.8 million visitors to the region in the first six months of the year, generating approximately 12,565.7 billion VND in revenue.

Tourists gather at the pier to visit the islands on Nha Trang Bay.

In the morning, at a hotel on Tran Phu Street, Nha Trang City, Ms. Thanh Lan, 32 years old, had breakfast and lively conversations with her group of friends about their travel itinerary in the beautiful coastal city. After breakfast, the group headed to the tourist pier in Vinh Truong Ward, wearing life jackets, boarding a canoe to explore the islands in Nha Trang Bay. Around noon, Ms. Lan’s group visited the tourist areas on the islands to have lunch and rest before returning to the mainland.

Ms. Thanh Lan said that her group of four people from Ho Chi Minh City had planned and booked their services online a month in advance. During their stay in Nha Trang, they visited historical sites, enjoyed various activities, and indulged in local cuisine. The female tourist mentioned that she had been to Nha Trang several times, and each trip provided different and impressive experiences.

Many people take pictures to save the moment when they come to Nha Trang beach.

Also a visitor from Hanoi, Mr. Gia Hang chose to wander around the city and then stroll along the beach on Tran Phu Street. He visited Ponagar Tower, Hon Chong, pagodas, and various islands. “The summer is quite sunny, but not to the extent of being scorching. Here, the seafood is fresh and delicious, and the services are satisfactory, so we are quite satisfied with our trip,” Mr. Hang shared.

Hotels along the beach and in the city have seen a high influx of guests recently. Tourist attractions, recreational areas, and historical sites have also received many visitors. Among them, experiences such as watching sunsets, admiring sunrise on the islands, swimming in pristine beaches with white sand, have been particularly sought after by tourists when traveling to Khanh Hoa. Additionally, some tourist areas in Khanh Hoa offer water sports such as diving, snorkeling, paragliding, and jet skiing.

A corner of the tourist area on Nha Trang Bay still has many wild features

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, Director of the Department of Tourism, stated that the local tourism industry is thriving and recovering well. Especially after the success of the Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2023 and the program to promote the Vietnamese tourism brand through film, there has been a significant attraction to tourism in Khanh Hoa. The number of tourists visiting Khanh Hoa is increasing rapidly.

Head of the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism mentioned that in the first six months of the year, the entire province welcomed 2.78 million overnight visitors, a 165.3% increase compared to the same period, reaching 69.5% of the 2023 target. Among them, there were over 780,000 international visitors, a 17.6-fold increase compared to the same period, and over 1.9 million domestic visitors, a 99.3% increase compared to the same period. The total number of tourists is estimated to reach 8.37 million. The tourism revenue is projected to reach approximately 12,565.7 billion VND, a 126.2% increase compared to the same period.

Tourists have fun on the beach on Tran Phu street, Nha Trang.

@Vietnamnet