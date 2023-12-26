Unique dish of rice with fruits in the Southwest region

In Vietnam, each region has its distinct features in terms of culture and cuisine. For instance, in the Southwest region, it is common to eat rice with fruit, which may sound strange to others. However, this dish is a familiar childhood flavor for all children growing up in this land.

The people in the Southwest can eat rice with a variety of fruits like watermelon, mango, banana, pineapple, and other salty dishes such as fried fish and braised meat. If they are thirsty, they can even eat rice with coconut water instead of soup.

The reason people in the Southwest have the habit of eating rice with fruit is because they are quite liberal, comfortable in living, and not picky about eating. Rice is a staple food, and eating it with refreshing fruit makes it easier to consume. For farming families who don’t have time to prepare and cook complicated dishes, eating rice with fruits available in the house is a quick way to continue unfinished farm work.

With the diversity of garden fruits and their creativity, people in the Southwest can combine many types of fruits to eat with rice. However, watermelon, banana, and mango are still the top choices because they are easy to eat and readily available.