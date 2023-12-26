Home » Unique dish of rice with fruits in the Southwest region
LifeTravel

Unique dish of rice with fruits in the Southwest region

Many tourists are often surprised to find that people in the Southwest region of the country have a unique culinary tradition of pairing rice with fruits such as bananas and watermelon. This combination may seem unusual to those unfamiliar with the local cuisine, but it is a common practice in the region and is enjoyed by many.

by Linh Vu

In Vietnam, each region has its distinct features in terms of culture and cuisine. For instance, in the Southwest region, it is common to eat rice with fruit, which may sound strange to others. However, this dish is a familiar childhood flavor for all children growing up in this land.

The people in the Southwest can eat rice with a variety of fruits like watermelon, mango, banana, pineapple, and other salty dishes such as fried fish and braised meat. If they are thirsty, they can even eat rice with coconut water instead of soup.

Ảnh

Loại trái cây phổ biến nhất thường được ăn kèm là xoài, dưa hấu, chuối. Ảnh: Facebook My Tho City

The reason people in the Southwest have the habit of eating rice with fruit is because they are quite liberal, comfortable in living, and not picky about eating. Rice is a staple food, and eating it with refreshing fruit makes it easier to consume. For farming families who don’t have time to prepare and cook complicated dishes, eating rice with fruits available in the house is a quick way to continue unfinished farm work.

With the diversity of garden fruits and their creativity, people in the Southwest can combine many types of fruits to eat with rice. However, watermelon, banana, and mango are still the top choices because they are easy to eat and readily available.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Vietnam’s fruits and vegetable is forecasted to reach...

Vietnam facing new competitor of rice exporting to...

Vietnam still exports rice despite weather Covid-19 storm

Exceeding Thailand, Vietnam becomes world’s 2nd largest rice...

The US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits...

Rice exports to China increase significantly