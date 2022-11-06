Uniqlo intends to open 2 stores and factory in Binh Duong

Mr. Sato Ryota – Managing Director of Uniqlo Vietnam assessed that Vietnamese market in general and Binh Duong province in particular is very potential. Based on the plan to develop and expand the store system, Uniqlo Vietnam wishes to find suitable business locations in Binh Duong province.

Recently, Mr. Mai Hung Dung – Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee received Mr. Sato Ryota – CEO of Uniqlo Vietnam to greet the provincial leaders at the Administrative Center of Binh Duong Province.

According to Binh Duong Provincial People’s Committee, at the meeting, Mr. Sato Ryota said that Uniqlo Company specializes in designing, sewing and retailing casual wear. This is also one of the oldest brands in Japan. Uniqlo clothing is favored by many people because of its convenience, simplicity and affordable price.

The Uniqlo brand represents a Japanese-style fashion culture – long-term, focusing on innovation and serving real life.

Uniqlo now owns nearly 3,000 stores across Europe, Asia and the US. At the end of 2019, Uniqlo established the first Uniqlo Donkoy Store in Vietnam. This is considered the standard model for other Uniqlo stores. Currently, Uniqlo has nearly 20 stores in Vietnam, many of which are among the largest in Southeast Asia.

In 2022, Uniqlo aims to triple its revenue in Southeast Asia to more than 300 billion JPY (2.7 billion USD). This is one of the strategies to accelerate Uniqlo’s revenue growth to more than 3 trillion JPY (26 billion USD).

Mr. Sato Ryota assessed Vietnam market in general and Binh Duong province, in particular, is very potential. Based on the plan to develop and expand the store system, Uniqlo Vietnam wishes to find suitable business locations in Binh Duong province.

Uniqlo’s representative revealed that it is expected that in 2023 Uniqlo will open 2 more retail stores in Binh Duong. The company also expressed its desire to open a factory here.

The company wishes to be actively supported by the provincial government and agencies and departments to realize its business goals; at the same time serving the needs of the people and contributing to the development of the province.

@ Cafef