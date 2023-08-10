Unified road construction along Saigon River and Dong Nai River connecting Southeast region

Consequently, these provinces have agreed to entrust the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture with the lead role, collaborating with consulting firms and localities within the region to study the comprehensive development planning of the Saigon River corridor, ensuring coherent and complete technical infrastructure systems (river-crossing bridges, roads, inland water terminals, cargo ports, etc.) connecting with Binh Duong Province and upstream provinces.

Simultaneously, they will report and propose that the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City review and provide guidance for updating the adjustments to the general development planning of Ho Chi Minh City until 2040 and the vision until 2060.

In coordination with the Construction Department of the respective localities, they will advise and implement this planning and solicit input and planning direction from localities in August 2023.

Also at the meeting, in response to the proposal from the National University of Ho Chi Minh City, the leaders of the Southeastern provinces also agreed on the approach to execute a human resource training plan for the region to serve its digital transformation.

Accordingly, the provinces and cities suggest that the National University of Ho Chi Minh City research, consult, criticize, and formulate policies in various training and professional development areas. They aim to assist in establishing a network for sharing educational resources and training for the Southeastern region.

Simultaneously, they will create specific plans to submit to the People’s Committees of the provinces and cities in the Southeastern region for input, aiming to reach a unified agreement on implementing shared actions for the region.

@Vietnamnet