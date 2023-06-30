The United States acknowledges that the initial phase of Ukraine’s counteroffensive did not meet expectations but reaffirms its ongoing support.

“On June 30th, John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, stated, “We maintain regular communication with Ukraine. We are continuing to assist them in their counteroffensive efforts by providing division-level training, additional capabilities, advice, and information. We remain supportive as Ukraine deploys its counteroffensive, but they will determine their direction and speed.”

Kirby acknowledged that Ukrainian forces “have made some progress, although they acknowledge it falls short of their desired outcome.” Kirby declined to speculate on the duration of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Last week, U.S. officials stated that Ukraine’s counteroffensive “did not meet expectations on the battlefield,” while Russian advances showcased the solidification of Russia’s defensive line.

Russia utilized anti-tank weapons, mines, and more effective air combat capabilities to destroy numerous Ukrainian tanks and armored vehicles. A Western official noted that Ukrainian forces were “vulnerable” to mines, and “Russia possesses defensive capabilities.”

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, evaluated Ukraine’s pace of advancement on June 30th as slower than anticipated, attributing it to the nature of warfare. General Milley remarked, “I have previously stated that it would take 6-10 weeks, a very difficult, lengthy, and extremely bloody endeavor.”

In the counteroffensive campaign that commenced in early June, Ukraine deployed several divisions trained by NATO and equipped with Western weaponry. Ukraine has repeatedly described the counteroffensive as “partially successful,” with their military advancing daily and announcing the recapture of nine villages.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military has incurred significant losses of heavy mechanized assets, including Leopard 2 main battle tanks and M2 Bradley armored vehicles. Ukraine emphasized that the primary phase lies ahead and urged the West to supply additional weapons.

Some Ukrainian officials affirmed that the country did not intentionally delay the counteroffensive. However, the presence of mines, Russia’s air superiority, and adverse weather conditions hindered the progress of Ukrainian forces. They expressed a desire for Ukrainian forces to advance more swiftly in the counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, on June 22nd, Russian officials claimed that Ukraine suffered over 13,000 casualties, the loss of hundreds of armored vehicles, and numerous tanks during its unsuccessful 16-day attempt to breach Russia’s defensive line. These significant losses necessitated the scaling back of operations and the regrouping of Ukrainian forces.