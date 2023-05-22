Ukraine is aiming to encircle Bakhmut

Ukraine reported on May 21 that its forces are advancing and surrounding the outskirts of Bakhmut in an effort to encircle the eastern city, following Moscow’s congratulations to the private military group Wagner and the Russian military for capturing Bakhmut.

Russia announced on May 20 that it had completely taken control of Bakhmut, marking the end of the longest and bloodiest battle in the 15-month-long conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Russian military and the Wagner group.

However, on May 21, a top Ukrainian general stated that Kiev’s forces still control an “insignificant” part of Bakhmut, which would allow Kiev to enter the city if the situation changes.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi provided information on Telegram, stating that the Kiev army is advancing towards Russian forces in the suburban area and getting closer to the “strategic encirclement” of the city, which was previously home to 70,000 people.

General Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said he visited the front-line positions near Bakhmut, where intense fighting had been taking place for over 9 months. Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reiterated General Syrskyi’s statement about Ukraine’s continued offensive along the city’s outskirts.

“Our forces have surrounded a part [of the city], allowing us the opportunity to destroy the enemy. The enemy has to defend themselves in the part of the city they control,” Deputy Minister Maliar said.

Deputy Minister Maliar also provided additional information, stating that the Ukrainian army is still protecting infrastructure and industry and has captured a part of the high points overlooking the sea.

A statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that in the past 24 hours, Russia’s attacks around Bakhmut have not ceased, including air strikes on the city and the village of Ivanivske from western approaches to the city.