UK visa application center reopens in Hanoi

The Vietnamese government has given permission for the U.K. visa application center in Hanoi to reopen after a month on August 30 but with restrictions.

It would only function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the British embassy said in its official Facebook page.

People coming to the center will have to furnish negative Covid PCR test results obtained not more than 72 hours earlier.

The visa application centers in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang remain closed as both cities have tough lockdown measures to contain the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The embassy is seeking permission to reopen them.

Britain lifted almost all social distancing measures and restrictions last month. Vietnam is currently on its amber list, which requires visitors to self-isolate for 10 days at home upon arrival.

Vietnam is grappling with its most challenging Covid wave year, triggered by the Delta variant, and several countries have banned or imposed stricter quarantine measures for travelers from the country.

In the current wave, that began in late April, the country has recorded nearly 389,000 cases.

