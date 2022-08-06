UK accepts Vietnam’s blue and purple passports

On August 3, the British Embassy in Hanoi announced that it would continue to recognize Vietnam’s new blue-violet passport, in the context that three European countries have stopped issuing visas to Vietnamese people carrying visas.

According to the announcement of the British Embassy in Hanoi, the country continues to recognize the new passports of Vietnam but with a note that visa applicants and visitors (including transit cases) You need to make sure to update, and check regularly, information on passport regulations for all other destinations in your itinerary.

The Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam began issuing new ordinary passports with a blue-purple model from July 1, 2022. However, in this passport there is a lack of information about the place of birth.

So far, Germany, Spain and the Czech Republic – three countries in the Schengen area – have announced to suspend visa issuance to Vietnamese people holding this passport.

Meanwhile, France – a country in the Schengen area – confirmed that it still recognized the new passport of Vietnam.

The UK is not part of the Schengen area but is a large European country that many Vietnamese people want to visit, study and work in.

The Schengen Agreement is a free movement treaty signed by 26 European countries. Accordingly, citizens of the 26 Schengen countries can cross the internal borders of all member states without having to check their passports. The Schengen visa allows the holder to visit up to 90 days every 6 months in the entire Schengen area.

The Schengen Area includes: Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic and Hungary.

Currently, Vietnam is proposing to coordinate to solve this issue with relevant parties.

Source: CafeBiz