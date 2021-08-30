UAE resumes issuance of tourist visas to vaccinated travelers from Vietnam

The United Arab Emirates had until now barred entry for arrivals from Vietnam and 13 other countries due to rising concerns over the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

United Arab Emirates will lift travel ban on tourist visas for red-listed countries, including Vietnam.

The United Arab Emirates will resume issuance of tourist visas to vaccinated travelers from all countries including Vietnam, which was previously red-listed over Covid-19 fears.

Passengers must furnish a certificate showing they are fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved Covid vaccine and take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport.

Related: European countries have Vietnam in their travel red list

WHO has approved the U.K.’s AstraZeneca, the U.S.’s Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson&Johnson and China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac.

The UAE had until now barred entry for arrivals from Vietnam and 13 other countries due to rising concerns over the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

Vietnam is currently facing its most challenging Covid-19 outbreak, triggered by the Delta variant, and several countries have banned or imposed stricter quarantine measures for travelers from the country.

Also read: UK visa application center reopens in Hanoi

In the current wave of Covid that began in late April, the country has recorded over 431,000 cases. It has vaccinated 19.4 million people, with 2.4 million getting two doses, according to VNExpress.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

