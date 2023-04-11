Home » U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Vietnam this week
U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Vietnam this week

by Dean Dougn
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization headquarters in Brussels on April 5, 2023 © Olivier MATTHYS / POOL/AFP/File

The U.S State Department announced on Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinkenlater will visit Vietnam in the week.

This visit is part of the United States’ ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with Vietnam, a growing partner of the US in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to AFP, Blinken will be stopping in Hanoi on his way to a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Karuizawa, Japan.

During his visit to Vietnam, Blinken will discuss the shared vision of a connected, prosperous, peaceful, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

The United States and Vietnam have been working to strengthen their relationship in recent years, including in areas such as defense. Despite bitter war memories, the two countries have largely reconciled.

Vietnam has long-standing tensions with China, which have intensified in recent years. China has been conducting military drills around Taiwan, which has further increased tensions with the US. Blinken’s visit to Vietnam is seen as a way to strengthen relations with a country that has been a traditional rival of China.

Blinken’s visit to Vietnam will be his first since becoming Secretary of State. Vice President Kamala Harris has previously visited the country. Blinken will travel to Hanoi after accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Ireland, which includes Northern Ireland.

Blinken will also meet with his counterparts from the Philippines in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. The Philippines has agreed to strengthen military ties with the US, its former colonial power.

