U.K. visa application centers in Vietnam reopened

U.K. visa application centers in Vietnam, which closed in late March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reopened on Monday, the country’s embassy has announced.

They have also given their first appointments.

British ambassador Gareth Ward visited the center in Hanoi on Monday morning to chat with people who had come to apply for family reunion, student and work visas.

Vietnam eased social distancing measures, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people and stay-at-home orders, in late April. Britain is expected to reopen museums, galleries, cinemas, pubs and restaurants on July 4, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Vietnam has banned entry of foreign nationals and suspended international flights since late March.

While it is considering resuming international flights to certain Asian destinations like Tokyo, Seoul, Guangzhou, Taiwan, and Laos, there is no immediate plan to restart flights to the U.K.

Vietnam has recorded 349 Covid-19 cases so far, with only 21 still active and no fatalities. The U.K. has had over 305,000 cases and 42,6647 deaths, being the fifth worst country by the pandemic in terms of infection tally.

