Two Vietnamese researchers receive awards from the French Academy of Sciences

The French Academy of Sciences and the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research awarded the international cooperation award in 2022 on June 13 at the Great Hall of the French Institute in Paris for excellent scientific projects in collaboration with Poland, Taiwan (China), and some ASEAN member countries.

Vietnam is proud to be home to two award-winning scientists. Two scientific cooperation projects with Vietnam were among the eight projects honored in this round, receiving the “Springstone for bilateral cooperation in research with ASEAN countries.”

This prize was given to two academics, Tran Quang Hoa, a lecturer at Hue University of Education, and Hoang Thi Giang, a staff member at the Vietnam Institute of Agricultural Genetics, in appreciation of their close and successful collaboration in projects with France.

Although Vietnamese researchers could not attend the ceremony, their French colleagues presented their study findings.

The work of Professor Marc Chardin, a French Institute of Scientific Research specialist, and lecturer at the Sorbonne University, and Lecturer Tran Quang Hoa of Hue University of Education is concerned with theoretical mathematics. Professor Stéphane Jouannic of the French Institute for Development Research and Hoang Thi Giang of the Vietnam Institute of Agricultural Genetics are interested in discovering genes and genetic characteristics of high-quality rice varieties adapted to climate change.

Professor Marc Chardin expressed his delight at receiving this prize since it allows him to keep developing his collaboration with Hue University’s young math research group, as well as a number of other universities and the Institute of Mathematics in Hanoi.

According to Mr. Francis-André Wollman, the research project on rice genes and genetic characteristics by Professors Stéphane Jouannic and Hoang Thi Giang was highly appreciated not only for the remarkable cooperation and efficiency between these two agencies in the field of research and training but also for the practical issue, related to the study of rice genetic resources in Vietnam, aimed at finding rice varieties capable of dealing with future challenges such as climate change, which will affect rice cultivation and yield.

Aside from the scientific significance, the topic has practical value since it will serve as the foundation for discovering rice varieties that can endure heat, drought, and floods, while also efficiently developing Vietnam’s rice resources.

@vietnamplus.vn