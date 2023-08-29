Two Vietnamese beaches among top 10 world-famous beaches on social media

The list of the top 10 most famous beaches in the world on Instagram and TikTok has just been revealed, including two beaches in Vietnam.

Australia’s specialized travel newspaper Escape has announced a list of the most famous beaches in the world on TikTok and Instagram. The list was compiled by the global luggage storage company Bounce, based in the United States. This company aggregated the world’s most famous beaches through social media by analyzing the number of posts on Instagram and TikTok.

The famous beaches on the list are located in various places around the world, from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and Bondi Beach in Sydney to Brighton Beach in the United Kingdom.

In the top 10 most famous beaches on Instagram, there are four Australian beaches. Leading the list are two Sydney beaches: Bondi and Manly; followed by Kelingking Beach and Dawan Beach in Indonesia; Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Airlie Beach in Bowen, Australia; Bavaro Beach in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, Cyprus; Whitehaven Beach in Queensland, Australia; Pattaya Beach, Thailand; and finally JBR Beach in Jumeirah, UAE.

Vung Tau Beach

Interestingly, the list of the most famous beaches on TikTok is different, with Vietnam having two representatives in the top 5.

Ranked in 1st place is Bondi Beach (Sydney, Australia), TikTok views: 660.3 million. This is the most famous beach in Australia, attracting many people for surfing, dolphin watching, and more. Additionally, for many years, this beach has been associated with the iconic TV show “Bondi Rescue.”

The 2nd place belongs to Pattaya Beach, Bangkok, Thailand, TikTok views: 345.1 million. Thailand is a dream travel destination for many TikTok users, and Pattaya Beach is one of the most beloved beaches on this social media platform. TikTok videos showcase upscale seafood restaurants, budget hotels, and serene ocean views.

Nha Trang beach

Vung Tau Beach, Vietnam, with TikTok views of 238.1 million, secures the 3rd position. The newspaper asserts that Vung Tau Beach is one of Vietnam’s most famous beaches in the world, with its natural beauty and stunning white sand. In 4th place is Nha Trang Beach; the remaining top 10 includes Kelingking Beach, Dawan, Indonesia; JBR Beach, Jumeirah, UAE; Airlie Beach, Whitehaven Beach, and Manly Beach in Australia; and Playa Paraiso Beach, Tulum, Mexico. @Thanhnien.vn