Two more expats were discharged from Covid-19 field hospital in HCMC today

by Helen Huynh

Two expats, a British and a Brazilian, were discharged from a Covid-19 field hospital in Ho Chi Minh City Monday morning, bringing Vietnam’s active cases down to 64.

The two, Patients 224 and 236, are both related to the city’s largest Covid-19 hotspot, Buddha Bar & Grill, which has resulted in 19 cases in total. The bar is located in District 2’s Thao Dien Ward, home to a large expat community.

The two patients were released from the Cu Chi field hospital after 20 days of treatment.

“Patient 224” is a Brazilian man, 39, residing in Thao Dien. He was a roommate of “Patient 158” at the Masteri apartment complex. “Patient 158” is among those infected from a party at the Buddha Bar on March 14.

“Patient 236” is a 26-year-old British woman who also lives in Thao Dien and went to the Buddha Bar party on March 14. She was in contact with a person later diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus.

The two patients will be kept under medical monitoring at home for another 14 days.

After the latest discharges, the number of Covid-19 patients at the field hospital, established in February, has come down to two, and the city’s total to three.

HCMC has gone 13 days without recording a new infection, while Vietnam as a whole has done so for four days.

Of the nation’s total of 268 Covid-19 cases, 204 have been discharged, excluding the case of a woman who relapsed Sunday.

Source: Vnexpress

