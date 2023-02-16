Two foreigners sentenced to 10 years in jail over smuggling 189 people into Vietnam

Two foreign men have been found guilty by a Da Nang court of violating Covid safety regulations by illegally bringing 189 South Koreans to Da Nang and have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison for organizing illegal entry into Vietnam.

According to the report, Lee Kwan Yuong, 55, and Seo Yuong Jin, 50, all are South Korean citizens, who both live in the city and have companies there, used their companies to organize four flights between December 2020 and March 2021 for South Koreans seeking to enter Vietnam, despite the country closing its borders to most foreigners.

By law, only permitted experts and skilled workers allowed to entry Vietnam under specific conditions, including a guarantee from a locally-based company. Lee, who is also the deputy chairman of the Association of South Korean People in central Vietnam, earned over VND1 billion (US$42,400), while Seo pocketed VND85 million.

In addition, the court has sentenced 22 others, including South Korean and Vietnamese individuals, to up to nine years in jail and nine months of probation.

