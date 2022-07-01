Two famous Vietnamese artists accused of raping minor in Spain?

Two Vietnamese artists, an actor and a musician aged 37 and 42, were arrested for allegedly raping a British minor in Mallorca, Spain.

The alleged victim, a 17-years-old girl from UK, was dining with her mother, aunt and grandmother in a restaurant by the beach. They later joined a neighboring table of 3 people (two male, one woman) to chat. At one point the alleged victim, a 17-year-old British girl, decided to have a smoke sitting on a small wall by the beach, next to the restaurant (smoking on restaurant terraces is prohibited in Spain).

The two men in question sat down next to her and started a conversation with the girl. After about 10 minutes, the group realized that both, the girl and the two men weren’t sitting on the wall anymore, so the aunt went to the beach to search for her. When she returned, a waiter from the restaurant said that he saw the girl and the two men leaving in another direction, so 2 waiters, the aunt and one of the germans proceeded to search for her.

They then found her sitting on the floor close to the neighboring hotel crying and took her back to the restaurant at the other side of the street. When returning to the restaurant, the girl said that the men had attacked her and went straight to the toilette, her aunt followed.

According to the victim, the two Vietnamese men told her that they wanted to show her a different beach close by and then guided her to their hotel room, where they raped her one after the other.

After the girl had been back to the restaurant the group saw the two men peaking over a bush to see what was happening at the restaurant. Two of the germans quickly got up and followed the men, that tried to walk away. They caught them and and with the help of the by standing restaurant waiters managed to keep them until the Guardia civil arrived after approximately 30 minutes.

The two men tried to remove themselves from the scenery a few times but didn’t succeed. Whilst waiting for the police, the 42 year old claimed that they had not taken the girl up to their room and only chatted with her by the beach, despite the girl, the hotel receptionist and cctv footage saying otherwise. The 37 year old men claimed that he did not know anything and could not remember what had happened. The men were then arrested by Guardia civil.

The incident was already reported in Spanish media, Vietnam Insider also received two pictures of the men handcuffed with police, shortly before they got taken in custody. They are now released from prison, but banned from leaving Spain and have their passports taken away.

Contributed by Njoy Stelm