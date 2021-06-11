Two Covid-19 patients with cancer die in Hanoi

Two women struggling with cancer have become Vietnam’s 56th and 57th coronavirus fatalities, the Health Ministry announced Friday.

One of them is 65 years old and from the northern Ninh Binh Province. She had cervical cancer and had gone through chemo and radiation therapies six different times.

On May 3, she was taken to the K Hospital in Hanoi that specializes in cancer treatment for emergency aid as her cancer developed worse. She got infected with the new coronavirus while staying at the hospital and was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on May 16.

After six days, she suffered severe breathing difficulty. She had to rely on a ventilator and ECMO.

She died on Thursday of septic shock, pneumonia caused by Covid-19, fungal infection on the background of cervical cancer with metastases in abdominal lymph nodes, the health ministry said.

The 57th death is a 59-year-old woman in northern Ha Nam Province.

She was in the last stage of gallbladder cancer and was also treated at the K Hospital.

She contracted Covid-19 at the hospital on May 11 and was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases for further treatment.

Ten days into Covid-19 treatment, she must use the ventilator. She also got blood clot disorder and superinfection.

She passed away Thursday. Her cause of death was concluded as septic shock and pneumonia caused by Covid-19 on a last-stage gallbladder cancer patient.

So far into the new wave that started in late April, Vietnam has recorded 22 Covid-19 fatalities and 6,718 infections in 39 of its 63 cities and provinces.

During the second wave in July and August last year, the country recorded 35 deaths.

