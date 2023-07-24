Twitter Will Change Its Logo to X

Elon Musk has announced significant changes coming to Twitter. Starting from July 24, the platform’s iconic “blue bird” logo will be replaced with a new X logo.

The decision to adopt the X logo followed a survey conducted by Musk on Twitter the day before. In the survey, he asked users if they preferred changing the platform’s default color from blue to black, and an overwhelming 75% of the nearly two million participants agreed to the proposal. As a result, Musk revealed that Twitter would be bidding farewell to its current brand and the bluebird logo. If the X logo received positive feedback when shared on the previous night, it was set to be rolled out globally the following day.

On the morning of July 24, Elon Musk made another announcement stating that the domain name X.com would now direct to Twitter.com.

Shortly after the announcement, Musk posted the letter X and changed his avatar to display a black background with a white X. However, it remains unclear if this is the official logo for the platform.

Zoe Schiffer, the Platformer editor at Meta’s new social network Threads, revealed that Musk sent an email to all Twitter employees informing them about the company’s transformation into X. Musk noted that this would be the last time he would be sending an email from the domain twitter.com.

Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, expressed her excitement about the upcoming changes. She acknowledged that Twitter had already made a significant impact on how people communicate but emphasized that X would take it even further. Yaccarino emphasized that X would serve as a powerful platform, offering features like audio, video, messaging, payments, and a global hub for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.

Notably, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion late last year and subsequently changed the company’s business name to “X Corp.” This change reflects his aspiration to create a super app capable of diverse functionalities, much like China’s WeChat.

While Twitter has cherished its “blue bird” logo as its most recognizable asset since its launch in 2006, the imminent transformation into X demonstrates the platform’s commitment to innovating and expanding its capabilities.