Tuyen Quang: Hot air balloon caught fire, 6 people suffered minor burns

On the evening of April 29, a small hot air balloon caught fire in the area of Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Tuyen Quang City, resulting in six minor burns.

by Linh Vu
The event occurred about 19:00 on the same day, according to the Chairman of the Tuyen Quang City People’s Committee. During that period of time, some foreign experts are using gas canisters to pump gas into small hot air balloons. Because of the strong wind, the fire and gas struck the balloon, causing it to catch fire.

“There are six victims who have minor injuries. These are not tourists, but experts and people involved in firefighting. The incident was handled in a matter of minutes.” Tuyen Quang city chief said.

In 2022, the 1st International Hot Air Balloon Festival was opened at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square, Tan Trao historical relic site, and Na Hang Nature Reserve (Tuyen Quang).

Many pictures of hot air balloons lying on concrete roads, in corn fields, next to cars and trucks, and even blocking the road were shared on social media shortly after the launch.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hoa, Deputy Director of Tuyen Quang’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, explained that the hot air balloon landing on the road is regular, not a technical problem, and perfectly safe.

