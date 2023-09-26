Tropical depression hits the mainland, causing heavy rain in the Central region in the next 2-3 days

A tropical depression is currently moving inland, and it’s expected to weaken in the next few hours. However, heavy rainfall is expected to persist due to the depression, particularly in the North Central region. Between 7 pm yesterday and 2 am today, some areas in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Thua Thien Hue experienced heavy to very heavy rain, with rainfall between 115-195mm.

In the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected in the area from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh, with rainfall ranging from 150-350mm, and in some places over 400mm. Rainfall is also expected in the area from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai, ranging from 50-150mm, and in some areas, it may exceed 150mm. Additionally, the Northern Delta region will experience moderate to heavy rain over the next two days, with rainfall ranging from 50-150mm, and in some areas, it may exceed 200mm.

It’s important to note that the mountainous areas of the Northern Delta and Central regions are at high risk of urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides, especially in low-lying areas.