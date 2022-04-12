Trip Affiliates Network collaborates with tech giant Google Hotels

Trip Affiliates Network adds Google Hotels integration to their travel and hospitality B2B ecosystem.

Google Hotels is a new initiative from Google that improves traveller bookings experience and aids hotel properties increased visibility by featuring their presence prominently on the world’s leading online search engines.

In addition, Google’s functionality offers the opportunity for travellers to book directly, bypassing Online Travel Agencies (OTAs). This enables hotels to capture more direct bookings through their website.

TA Network is a high-performance distribution, turnkey solutions and connectivities provider that brings Asia Pacific’s leading travel wholesalers, operators, & destination management companies onto a single open, cloud-based ecosystem

GH allows the showcase of hotel properties in local search results on Google.com and Google Maps, across desktop and all mobile devices. Travellers will be able to view hotel’s listing when they are actively looking for accommodation within the area

Tham Shiming Director of Solutions Architecture at TA Network said, “TA Network’s partnership with Google Hotels was fueled by the demand for digital marketing solutions from the region’s clientele base. GH has partnered with a select network of qualified integration partners globally to integrate directly with GH and provide direct hotel connectivity to GH. We are delighted to be one of the chosen partners qualified by GH to help hotels list and sell their inventory on Google.com and Google Maps.”

All hotel partners using TA Network’s hotel B2B booking engine will be enlisted with Google’s booking links, sans setup cost and be visible on search results when a user generates a hotel based query.

Through this partnership, TA Network continues the momentum in offering new solutions to client’s portfolios and consistently supporting them in their digital transformation. This partnership will also help us understand consumer behaviour and update our intelligent Distribution and Yield Management System. Backed by our expertise and best-in-class technology, we will continue to tap into new developments and work towards extending best in class technology platforms and turnkey solutions to hotels, enhancing their growth in the advent of the digital era.

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam & Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) provides FIT/group inbound & outbound turnkey solutions & add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers & hotels. High performance platforms include integrated booking systems for flights, hotels, activities & transfers plus dynamic packages & digital payment solutions

