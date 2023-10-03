Trillions of dongs in revenue, but lack of funding to renovate the world’s most beautiful fishing village on Ha Long Bay

Gradually degraded

Recent weather conditions, such as heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms, have led to the sinking of raft houses in Cua Van fishing village, according to a report by the Ha Long Bay Management Board in Quang Ninh.

Since 2014, the Board has been responsible for maintaining 69 raft houses, previously owned by local fishermen. These houses are used to promote tourism on Ha Long Bay and are located in the Cua Van and Vung Vieng fishing villages, providing visitors with a unique cultural experience by recreating the traditional living spaces of fishermen in the area.

The preserved raft house system, together with the Cua Van Floating Cultural Center, has become a favorite tourist attraction, offering a glimpse into the lifestyle of ancient fishing villages. However, due to the harsh marine environment, including saltwater and strong waves, the wooden raft houses built on buoy systems have gradually deteriorated over time. This poses a risk to the safety of tourists who visit the area for sightseeing and experience activities.

Great revenue but wearily waiting for repair money

According to a leader from the Ha Long Bay Management Board, they had reported years ago to the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province about the deteriorating condition of the raft houses in Cua Van and Vung Vieng fishing villages. However, no funding has been provided yet for their renovation and repair.

The leader further explained that before the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020, the unit had sufficient funds, with over 1,000 billion VND collected annually from tour ticket sales. However, only 11% of the revenue was given to the Ha Long Bay Management Board to perform their professional duties, including repairing and maintaining physical assets assigned by the Ministry of Finance’s regulations. The remaining 89% was allocated to Ha Long City for projects on the shore and under Ha Long Bay.

Despite the considerable revenue, the funds were not allocated in time for repairing the raft house area on Ha Long Bay and other necessary items. The unit has submitted reports to the authorities multiple times, but they have yet to receive the necessary funding to repair the raft houses in Cua Van and Vung Vieng.

