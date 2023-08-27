Trial run of Metro Line 1 from Ben Thanh to Suoi Tien

Earlier, Hitachi, in a letter to MAUR, proposed a full-line trial run of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) scheduled for August 31st. The journey would begin from Suoi Tien station (Thu Duc District) to Ben Thanh station (District 1) and vice versa.

Hitachi mentioned that due to the lack of emergency safety measures in the tunnel, the number of passengers participating in the metro train demonstration will be strictly limited to a maximum of 20 people. Passengers must wear appropriate footwear if evacuation from the train is necessary.

The Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 project has a total length of 19.7km, including 2.6km underground and 17.1km elevated tracks, comprising 14 elevated stations, 3 underground stations, and 11 elevated stations. The total adjusted investment for the project is 43.7 trillion Vietnamese dong. The route of the project passes through Districts 1, 2, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc (Ho Chi Minh City), and Di An (Binh Duong).

To date, the entire project has been completed, reaching 95% of the workload. The construction work is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 for commercial operation.

Regarding Package 3 of Metro Line 1 (Procurement of electromechanical equipment, tracks, train cars, and maintenance), the entire project has received 17 out of 17 train sets and 51 cars imported from Japan to Ho Chi Minh City for testing.

In late December 2022, the first train of Metro Line 1 project underwent a trial run on an 8km elevated section, after a construction period of 10 years. Subsequently, in late April of this year, MAUR continued to collaborate with Hitachi to conduct trial runs of Metro Line 1 trains from Suoi Tien station to An Phu station, covering a section of approximately 12.3km and passing through 8 stations, with 2,000 visitors on board.

@Vietnamnet