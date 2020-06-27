Trend catching with Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

The trend of taking and printing photo out instantly has been back and loved by youngsters around the world.

The first instant camera was created in 1940 by a student at Harvard University. The instant camera brings “instant happiness” for users as well as helps them to capture the best moment of their lives.

Instant photography has been popular in many Asian countries since 2018 and is favored by both teenagers and adults day by day. Among those brands, Fujifilm Instax has been certainly taken the leading role for many years. Fujifilm Instax wins the regular customer’s heart since it provides a wide range of high-quality products at an affordable price and eye-catching designs.

Currently, Fujifilm Instax has just launched the latest instant camera named Instax Mini 11 – a successor model for best-seller product Instax Mini 9. The Instax Mini 11 has 5 pastel colors: Lilac Purple, Ice White, Blush Pink, Sky Blue and Charcoal Gray.

Instax Mini 11 has equipped advanced technology to capture lively moments of users with perfect auto exposure feature. Furthermore, it owns such a compact and attractive design, making it a perfect choice for travel purposes.

Since its launch, Instax Mini 11 has always received the attention of a large number of youngsters. Right in the Pre-order stage, Instax Mini 11 has been hunted fiercely by “Instax-ers”. If you are an active young person, passionate about traveling and want to catch the trend, the Mini 11 is surely your partner.

At present, Instax Mini 11 is exclusively distributed by Minh Viet International Joint Stock Company (IMV). IMV is also the exclusive distributor of the Fujifilm Instax brand in the Vietnam market. Over 20 years of operation in Vietnam, Minh Viet International Joint Stock Company (IMV) always strives to develop and bring to Vietnam the latest products with the best quality and services.



