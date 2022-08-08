Traveller suggests 8 best summer destinations in Asia

Viet Nam is on the list of suggested destinations in Asia for this summer, according to Traveller.

Vietnam has been open to international tourism since March. According to Traveller, Vietnam has many attractive destinations, stretching from the North to the South, in which Quy Nhon and Da Nang are for tourists who like to swim, Da Lat will be suitable for tourists who want to relax, the Northwest mountains are developing eco-tourism… Photo: Unsplash.

Thailand: This popular tourist country has removed some Covid-19 barriers for tourists. In addition to bustling Bangkok, Thailand also has many beautiful beaches and islands for visitors to explore. In particular, the cuisine of the land of the Golden Temple is also very diverse, suitable for many people’s tastes. Photo: Unsplash.

India possesses many natural landscapes with wild and impressive beauty. As the country of a flourishing Ganges civilization, there are also temples with elaborate ancient architecture, bold cultural identity, suitable for those who want to travel spiritually. Photo: Julian Yu.

South Korea: In addition to the vibrant capital Seoul, South Korea has many other interesting destinations. Whether traveling with the need of shopping, discovering food or just admiring the scenery, walking the streets, this country will make you satisfied. Photo: CNN Travel.

Singapore: The famous lion island is home to many interesting experiences from culture and cuisine to shopping and sightseeing. This is also one of the leading green tourist destinations in Asia. Coming to Singapore, you will be immersed in the vibrant rhythm of life, enjoy shopping in busy commercial centers and visit many famous tourist attractions. Photo: Pexels.

Indonesia: Dubbed the country of ten thousand islands, Indonesia is an ideal destination for those who love sea travel. This country is most famous for the island of Bali. Besides, there are many other large and small islands for visitors to explore and experience. Photo: Killan Pham.

Malaysia is a land of cultural interference of Malaysians, Chinese, Indians and multi-religious society with Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism. This place not only owns many beautiful beaches, unspoiled nature, busy shopping centers but also gathers diversity in languages ​​and cuisines. Photo: Pexels.

Philippines: The country of the Philippines stretches over more than 7,000 islands, which is the main reason why this country focuses on developing marine tourism. Without impressive buildings or long-standing historical sites, the Philippines relies on available marine resources as the focus of tourism development. Photo: Unsplash.

@ Zing News