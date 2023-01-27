Travel+Leisure praises Phu Quoc as new star of Vietnam tourism

The world’s leading travel magazine Travel + Leisure recently praised Phu Quoc Island as “one of the new stars of Vietnam’s tourism”.

Accordingly, the largest island in Vietnam ranks third in the list of 23 most worth-visiting destinations in 2023 by Travel+Leisure (Asian edition).

Writer Shibani Bawa commented that Phu Quoc is increasingly attracted by more convenient air connections, helping visitors easily access many destinations, not only in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi or Ha Long Bay.

Phu Quoc is “an enchanting place with white sand beaches, jade forests dotted with waterfalls, rock pools and caves”.

Dubbed the “Pearl Island”, more than half of Phu Quoc’s area is preserved as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The luxury resorts here are geared towards sustainability, making it a haven for responsible travelers.

“The best souvenir is the island’s famous fish sauce. Buy this fish sauce at a traditional fishing village like Ham Ninh, and don’t forget to enjoy the fresh seafood here,” suggests Travel+Leisure.

In addition to Phu Quoc, this list includes other famous destinations with unspoiled ecosystems, scenic beauty or rich cuisine such as Alberta (Canada), AlUla (Saudi Arabia), Fukuoka (Japan), Malta , Lima (Peru), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Manchester (England), Alpbach (Austria)…

@ Vietnamnet