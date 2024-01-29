Travel+Leisure magazine reveals the most ideal time to visit Vietnam

For those wanting to explore Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and destinations in Central Vietnam, Travel+Leisure advises that the best time to visit is during the dry season. Melissa Matthews, the Southeast Asia and North America Regional Director of the luxury travel company Red Savannah, shared in the article that February and March are the best months to enjoy the entire country from North to South due to relatively dry weather.

She also pointed out that the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, Tet, falls during this time and can extend up to 10 days. Matthews mentioned, “During Tet, most of the main attractions in the city are closed because everyone goes back to their hometowns to celebrate Tet.”

The Red Savannah director also recommends exploring Vietnam’s coastal areas if traveling during the holiday season and then concluding the trip in the major cities of the country.

From September to November or in March and April, is said to be the ideal time to explore Sa Pa. Photo: Lonely Planet

Matthews further revealed that for those interested in exploring Sa Pa, the best time to visit is from September to November or in March and April.

She continued to share that a sun-filled beach trip to Hoi An or Nha Trang in Central Vietnam is ideal between April and August, while the Mekong Delta and Phu Quoc Island in the South are warmest from October to April.

Travel+Leisure rates Vietnam as a relatively affordable destination year-round, with a variety of street food and well-equipped hotels suitable for all types of travelers.

“For the best chance to experience Vietnam and secure cheap flights and accommodation, consider traveling outside the peak season. April, May, October, and November are excellent times because you’ll still experience warm weather throughout the country, but with far fewer tourists,” recommends Travel+Leisure.

Tourists are advised to avoid peak tourist seasons to fully explore Vietnam. Photo: kkday

According to Matthews, as Vietnam’s climate is quite diverse, there is never a bad time to visit. However, tourists may want to avoid traveling during the monsoon season, as adverse weather conditions could hinder exploration plans.

Matthews suggests touring cities during the rainy season, where tourists can still visit museums and historic temples in a romantic setting. “When the monsoon winds in, the sky becomes gloomy and often rains,” she shared.

The magazine also shares the perspective of Benjamin Kreuz, the general manager of a luxury resort in Vietnam, who advises that if tourists decide to travel during the rainy season, it’s best to be flexible in their plans.

Kreuz says, “Consider not booking everything in advance due to unpredictable weather,” adding that maintaining an open-minded attitude can help travelers take advantage of potential discounts during the low season.

@Vietnamnet