Travelers from Vietnam to England would be exempted from quarantine

by Vietnam Insider

England has listed Vietnam among 59 countries and territories from where travelers would be exempted from 14-day quarantine.

From July 10, passengers arriving in the country by train, coach, ferry or air from those places won’t have to enter 14 day quarantine on arrival, the U.K. Department of Transport said Friday. However, quarantine remains effective from now until then.

Vietnam has yet to reveal whether it would extend quarantine exemption for any foreign arrivals.

Passengers who transferred anywhere not included on the list would still have to be quarantined once they arrive in England.

Other Asian territories that will also enjoy the quarantine-free rules are Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. The U.S. is not in the list.

The U.K. government website stated more countries could be added over the coming days. Britain is among the world’s worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus, having recorded 44,131 deaths out of 284,276 reported infections as of Saturday morning.

Taiwan last month also said it considered to shorten quarantine period for arrivals from “low-risk” Vietnam from 14 to five days.

Vietnam entered its 79th day without community transmission of Covid-19 on Saturday. It has had 355 infections but no deaths, while 340 of those infected have recovered.

Reporting by VNExpress

