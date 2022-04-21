Vietnam Travel Update 2022 : visa, health requirements and more

It’s time to travel to Vietnam. Let’s forget all the difficulties we had to get through during the Covid-peak period because the signal is here now for those who want to travel to Vietnam for holiday, work, or investment.

Visa requirements, health declaration, and Covid insurance are the three main items of today’s article.

Tourist and business visa requirements for Vietnam

The matter related to visas, which took place in May 2021, had created a massive wave of foreigner bans. Foreigners with the wrong visa are banned from Vietnam. It was similar to a purge of the expat community in Vietnam. It was a frustrating experience for many foreigners.

However, such an event provided foreigners with a clearer understanding of the visa policy in Vietnam.

This video is providing the most recent updates in Vietnam regarding :

tourist and business visas;

visa exemptions;

health requirements;

mandatory health insurance;

On the 15th of March, Vietnam officially reactivated the visa exemption policy for 13 countries for up to 15 days regardless of the entry purpose. The list of 13 countries includes Belarus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. This policy has been in place since way before the pandemic. Because the allowed stay period is only 15 days, make sure you arrange a few days before the expiration to extend your visa.

Another way to enter Vietnam is by registering on the portal of the Vietnam government. (The link to the official website evisa.xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn). If you want to know more about the registration process, you can visit the video below that mentions the steps to finish your online registration process.

E-visa is a single-entry authorization visa and is only valid for 30 days. Citizens from the 80-country list below can register for an E-visa to Vietnam:

Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China (including Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR passport holders, not applicable to Chinese e-passport holders), Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Myanmar, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palau, Panama, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, Salomons Islands, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Timor Leste, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States of America, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela, and Western Samoa.

The process usually takes three days. (The Immigration Department works from Monday – to Friday). To be qualified, you must follow all the conditions listed below:

You must be a foreigner that lives outside Vietnam

Your passport has at least a 6-month validity

You must not fall into cases of entry suspension set out in Article 21 of the law that covers visitors from outside Vietnam

You agree to follow Vietnamese law

You are refunded if the visa application is refused. Payment is processed during the online registration.

Health declaration and mandatory insurance

As for the health declaration, it’s a simple process so you don’t have to worry about messing up the flow during your trip.

These are the steps to follow:

Access the link: tokhaiyte.vn

Choose the section that says “Entry declaration”

Choose the language you wish to use for your declaration

Fill in the information

Submit the form

There are a couple of other steps that you must follow before entering the country:

Visitors must submit the negative covid-test result by using the RT-PCR/RT-LAMP method within 72 hours before the departure You won’t be quarantined once you’ve arrived in Vietnam. However, if your PCR test in Vietnam gives a negative result, you must strictly follow the instructions of the health ministry. Children under 2 are not required to be tested for SARS-Cov-2 According to the guideline given by the embassy, you must install an application called “PC-Covid” once you’ve arrived. (However, it seems like no one is using it anymore).

Regarding the Covid insurance, visitors must get medical and travel insurance that covers Covid treatment with a minimum liability of 10,000$. The cost of such travel insurance is very affordable from about 150$ up to 180$ for a couple of weeks. If you are not having an expat and/or health insurance provided by your home country, you must comply with the requirements of the health ministry of Vietnam.

The video included in this article explains some key-points about it and provide you with the most-recommended insurance provider (check here and fill the form to learn more). This provider is cost effective and cover all ASEAN countries.

