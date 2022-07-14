Travel Daily News presents five amazing Vietnam discovery tour packages this year

Travel Daily News has introduced 5 tour packages for visitors to explore Vietnam, one of the oldest cultures in Southeast Asia.

The first tour package is Discover the highlights of Vietnam in 12 days. Guests will have a beautiful overnight cruise in Ha Long Bay, a world heritage site and one of the most beautiful bays in Southeast Asia. In addition, stopping in Hue and Hoi An will also be an interesting experience that no other place in the world can bring. Visitors can also buy some unique souvenirs scattered along the way or sell them at local markets.

Ha Long Bay is a destination not to be missed with many tour packages. Photo: Travel Daily News.

The second tour package is the Most Selected Destinations of Vietnam and Cambodia 15 days. The journey will begin in the North of Vietnam, where visitors explore the bustling capital Hanoi. After that, visitors will visit famous historical sites and listen to fascinating historical stories. Travelers will then head south to visit the central and southern regions of the country, explore the vibrant pace of life along the Mekong Delta, and then on to Cambodia by speedboat. Coming here, visitors will admire a masterpiece of the world, Angkor Wat. In just about two weeks, you’ll get to see some of the most beautiful landmarks in these two countries and some of the most famous in the world.

The third tour package is Vietnam Beauty for 10 days. This journey will help visitors have fascinating cultural experiences from the South with the Mekong Delta to the north to the beautiful limestone mountains of Ha Long Bay. And it will also be a great experience to discover the ancient and nostalgic beauty of Hoi An before immersing yourself in the charm and bustle of Hanoi.

The fourth tour package is Discover Vietnam the local way in 14 days. According to Travel Daily News, this will be the perfect choice for you to explore Vietnam from a different perspective as you can meet the locals, chat and discuss local customs, interests and culture. Share your favorite things. Many unique destinations are also included in this tour package such as visiting local houses in the Mekong Delta, staying in a homestay, trying local favorite foods and direct contact with locals to learn about their way of life.

A vibrant Ho Chi Minh City also has many unique features to explore. Photo: Travel Daily News.

And finally, discover Vietnamese cuisine through the 13-day True Taste of Vietnam tour package. If you are a foodie who loves good food, then this cruise is a great option when it comes to connecting travelers with locals through food and experiences.

After visiting all of Vietnam’s iconic attractions, guests will have time to cook with some of the top local food experts and enjoy the best dishes of Vietnamese cuisine.

@ Cafef