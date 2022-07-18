Travel by bus in Ho Chi Minh City with 20,000 VND/day

Ho Chi Minh City in the rainy season can make it difficult to travel when traveling. Therefore, a reasonable means of transport at this time could be a bus.

On average, there is a bus every 15 minutes, from 5 am to 9 pm. Choose these buses, you can experience a trip to Ho Chi Minh City that is better than expected.

It only costs about 7,000 VND for each safe trip, avoiding the erratic sun and rain, but you can still reach all the famous check-in points in Ho Chi Minh City.

View of Saigon Bridge from the bus. Photo: Trong Nghia.

Route 6: Tao Dan Park, Landmark 81, Cong Hoa intersection, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, War Remnants Museum, Turtle Lake, Notre Dame Cathedral of Saigon, Thao Cam Vien, Hang Xanh intersection, Sai Gon Bridge…

From Notre Dame Cathedral, it only takes you a few minutes to walk to Turtle Lake, Independence Palace or City Post Office. To explore all these places, you can take up to a day. The photography angles and the surrounding culinary culture will not disappoint you.

Notre Dame Cathedral has existed for more than 140 years. Photo: Trong Nghia.

Route 1: Me Linh Square, Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Ham Nghi Street, Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Museum, Thu Thiem Tunnel, Nha Rong Wharf, Tran Hung Dao Street, Bui Vien Walking Street, Van Phat Pagoda, Dai Gioi water park, Ba Thien Hau pagoda, Saint Francis Xavier parish church…

You don’t need to spend too much time scheduling. A bus ride through these centuries-old buildings will give you the most complete tour. It’s like you’re going through the ups and downs of history.

The Botanical Garden is a crowded area even on weekdays. Photo: Trong Nghia.

Route 30: Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Turtle Lake, Consulates of other countries, Saigon Tower, Thi Nghe Bridge, Thu Thiem Bridge, Saigon Bridge, Overpass at Station 2, Dai Han Highway, Minh Dang Quang Courthouse, Landmark 81, Tan Dinh Church, Suoi Tien…

In which, Thao Cam Vien, Tan Dinh Church and Turtle Lake are the places with the highest number of check-in visitors. Should choose the early morning or afternoon time frame to get photos that do not stick to too many people.

You can choose other bus routes such as 3, 7, 19, 56, 150, 3, 19… also reach these famous places.

Most of the vehicles operating in HCMC are new and clean buses. Photo: Trong Nghia.

If it’s cloudy, bring an umbrella in case you have to walk a distance to get to the bus stop, or you may have to walk from the bus stop to get to the sights and attractions.

When traveling by public transport, it is advisable to carry lightweight items to avoid losing property. Should download the app to track the trip, not have to wait long. Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has 126 bus routes with nearly 2,100 buses and more than 12,000 trips per day.

@ Zing News