Trans woman arrested for running $7,000 sex tours in Hanoi

A trans woman who ran a prostitution ring with women popular on social media has been arrested in Hanoi.

Hanoi police said Quang Binh native Phan Than Luong, 25, was the ring leader of a business “brokering sex services.”

Officers at the Ministry of Public Security said Saturday that Luong recruited attractive women with many social media followers for her business.

She told the police she charged VND20-40 million ($864-1,730) per service, including overnight stays.

She also provided sex tours lasting several days for $5,000-7,000 each.

Luong directly negotiated the price and the location with clients before sending the sex workers over via different accounts on the social media.

Last Thursday night, police found two women aged 21 and 24 providing sexual services to two Vietnamese men after raiding a luxury condo project in Ba Dinh District’s Ngoc Khanh Ward.

Questioning the two sex workers led them to Luong.

Police said they found ketamin and meth apart from documentation related to the prostitution ring at Luong’s residence in Thanh Xuan District.

Under Vietnam’s Penal Code, sex workers are given a warning and fined VND100,000-300,000 ($4.26-12.78), while pimps and sex ring organizers can get between six months and five years in jail.

