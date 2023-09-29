Training communication skills for taxi drivers at Tan Son Nhat airport

The departments and agencies in Ho Chi Minh City have recently collaborated to organize communication and situational handling skill training sessions for taxi drivers operating in the Tan Son Nhat Airport area and the central part of the city.

On the morning of September 29th, the Department of Tourism, in cooperation with the Ho Chi Minh City Police, the Department of Transportation, the Taxi Association of Ho Chi Minh City, and the City’s Academy of Officials, organized a short-term training program on communication skills and handling situations involving tourists for taxi drivers operating within the city.

This is the first knowledge enhancement and training program specifically designed for taxi and public transportation drivers serving tourists, who are one of the first points of contact and influence on tourists when they arrive in the city.

The units plan to organize 10 – 12 training classes/year for taxi drivers in Ho Chi Minh City.

Initially, the training sessions will be conducted for taxi drivers operating in the Tan Son Nhat Airport area and the central city area, with plans to extend it to taxi drivers throughout the city later. The eligibility criteria for participation in these training sessions include possessing a valid driver’s license as per regulations and having no legal violations or ongoing investigations. According to the plan, these agencies will jointly organize 10 to 12 training sessions each year.

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, stated that building a friendly and customer-oriented taxi driver team will leave a positive impression on tourists and contribute to improving the quality of transportation services. Consequently, taxi drivers will play a role in shaping the local tourism environment, enhancing competitiveness with other domestic and international tourist destinations.

The training class is organized by the Department of Tourism in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City Police and other units

“We expect that after disseminating this knowledge, taxi drivers will work together with the tourism industry to create a positive image, where every taxi driver is an ambassador of tourism, introducing culture, cuisine, and people to tourists visiting Ho Chi Minh City,” shared the Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism. @Thanhnien.vn