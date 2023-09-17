Train passengers can scan QR codes to buy local specialties

According to information from the Government’s electronic newspaper, QR codes will be affixed to seats or sleeping compartments. Passengers can use their smartphones to scan the QR codes, which will link them to the online sales page.

On this webpage, passengers can choose to purchase food and beverages for immediate consumption on the train by selecting the items they want to buy. The system records and notifies the train attendants, who will come to confirm the order with the passenger and inform the food service staff to deliver the products to the passenger.

If passengers choose to order regional specialties, the staff will also confirm the items and quantity with the passenger. However, these specialties must be associated with specific locations, such as “be thui Cau Mong” from Quang Nam or “banh bot loc” from Hue. Therefore, before the train arrives at a location with a stop, which is at least about 20 minutes, the staff must confirm the order with the passenger.

Beyond this time, the system will no longer display specialties from that location and will only show specialties from the next location on the train’s route.

Once the passenger’s order is confirmed, the items will be delivered to the station. When the train stops, the onboard staff will receive the items and deliver them to the passenger. Passengers can choose various payment methods, such as cash or bank transfer.

Regarding pricing, the railway authorities have also committed to working with suppliers to ensure quality products at reasonable prices through their transport branch offices.

