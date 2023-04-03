Tragic Accident in Central Vietnam: One Dead, Eight Injured After Truck Carrying Watermelons Overturns and Wedges Against Cliff

On April 3, a truck carrying watermelons and nine people overturned and got stuck against the foot of a cliff on DT 643 road in Phu Long village, An My commune, Tuy An district, in the south central province of Phu Yen.

The accident occurred at 9:30 a.m. and resulted in one fatality and severe injuries to eight others. Initially, three people died in the truck cabin, and six suffered severe injuries.

Sadly, one of the injured passed away on the way to the hospital. Later on, after several hours, rescue forces were able to recover the bodies of the three victims who had been trapped in the cabin.

Vietnam has one of the highest rates of traffic accidents and fatalities in the world, according to data from the World Health Organization. The majority of these accidents involved motorcycles and occurred in urban areas.

The Vietnamese government has implemented various measures to improve road safety, including the adoption of a new traffic law, increased enforcement of traffic regulations, and campaigns to raise public awareness about the importance of safe driving.

However, there is still much work to be done to reduce the number of traffic accidents and fatalities in Vietnam.