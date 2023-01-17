Home » Traffic accidents significantly dropped in Vietnam
On average, in 2022, Vietnam saw 31 traffic accidents per day which claimed 17 lives and injured 22 people.

Traffic accidents in Vietnam have seen drops in all the three criteria of cases, fatalities and injuries since the launch of a campaign to ensure safety and and order for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday and other major events of the country, Vietnam News Agency citied a report from the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

The data showed, up to 1,854 traffic accidents occurred nationwide from November 15, 2022 to January 12, 2023, killing 1,026 people and injuring 1,323 others, a decrease of 6.12%, 3.84% and 6.10%, respectively, from two months earlier.

Of the total, there were 1,838 road accidents, claiming 1,015 lives and injuring 1,319 others, down 6.17%, 3.43% and 6.25%, respectively. Fifteen accidents happened on railway, killing 11 persons and injured three others.

Meanwhile one person was killed in a waterway accident.

Traffic police officers across the country handled a total of 521,000 traffic law violations and imposed fines worth 1 trillion VND (42.6 million USD). They also temporarily seized more than 6,600 cars, 128,420 motorcycles and 15 waterway vehicles, according to Vietnam News.

On average, in 2022, Vietnam saw 31 traffic accidents per day which claimed 17 lives and injured 22 people. A total of 11,454 traffic accidents occurred in the Southeast Asian country in 2021, killing over 5,700 people and injuring nearly 8,000, according to Vietnam’s General Statistics Office.

