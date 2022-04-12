Traffic accidents kill 37 and injure 52 others across Vietnam during Hung Kings’ death anniversary holiday

A total of 37 people were killed and 52 others were injured in 81 traffic accidents nationwide during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday, which started on April 9., the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security reported.

The police handled 15,951 traffic violations, with total fines of more than 17.18 billion VND (about 751,465 USD). As many as 2,033 vehicles were seized and 1,236 drivers had their licenses revoked, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The data showed, of the total, as many as 230 road traffic violations were handled by the department’s police force, with total fines of more than 889 million VND. Nine vehicles were seized and 90 drivers had their licenses withdrawn.

Meanwhile, waterway traffic police dealt with 159 violating cases, with fines worth 281.2 million VND imposed.

Notably, a severe motorbike accident was reported Cam Lam district in the central province of Khanh Hoa on April 10, leaving three people dead, according to Vietnam News Agency.

