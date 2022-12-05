Toyota Vios 2023 “bumper” nearly 46,000 orders

Mr. Surasak Suthongwan, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Thailand, said that of the above, 12,972 units have been delivered to customers. These are extremely impressive numbers for a new model.

Toyota Vios 2023 is sold in Thailand under the name Yaris Ativ. The attraction of the car comes from the “makeover” in terms of design, improved equipment as well as a more accessible price.

In terms of dimensions, Toyota Vios 2023 is larger than its predecessor, with measurements of length, width, and height of 4,425 mm (+5 mm) x 1,780 mm (+10 mm) and 1,480 mm (+5 mm), respectively. In particular, the wheelbase has increased by 70 mm, reaching 2,620 mm. This makes the interior space of Toyota Vios 2023 significantly wider.

The impressive point at the front of Vios 2023 is the full LED lighting system with headlights / cos Projector combined with turn signals. The front grille is wider than its predecessor with large horizontal bars, below the Toyota logo is a 360 camera eye. L-shaped daytime positioning lights with headlights are arranged right at the bonnet opening border.

Highlights include an infotainment system with a 9-inch touchscreen floating on the dashboard, a 7-inch TFT color multi-information display in the dashboard, a 6-speaker audio system, and air conditioning automatic, PM2.5 air filter, 64 color border lights.

In addition, Toyota Vios 2023 is also strongly upgraded in terms of safety equipment with the new Toyota Safety Sense package. Specifically, the safety equipment of this B-class sedan includes adaptive cruise control at all speed ranges, pre-collision warning, lane departure warning, and warning when the vehicle ahead departs, accelerator control, blind spot warning…

Illustration.

Powering the Toyota Vios 2023 is a 1.2L 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 94 hp at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, combined with an automatic transmission. Super CVT-I stepless and front-wheel drive system, Euro 5 emission standard and has 3 driving modes Eco, Normal, Sport.

In Thailand, Toyota Vios 2023 has a conversion price ranging from VND 355-455 million.

Reference: Wapcar