Toyota Vietnam recalls 13,000 cars due to fuel pump errors

Toyota and Lexus Vietnam have announced to recall over 13,000 cars due to fuel pump errors.

11,693 cars are both locally assembled and completely built units imported including Camry, Corolla, Innova, Alphard, Fortuner, Land Cruiser 200, Land Cruiser Prado, Hilux and Hiace that were built from 2017 to 2019. Lexus Vietnam also recalled 1,334 cars that were built from 2017 to 2019.

Those cars have shown error warnings, vibrating engines, failure to start or sudden stop while running. Those errors are caused by a fuel pump inside the fuel tank. The pumps may have low quality and lost their shapes and become broken when the cars are fuelled.

Both Toyota and Lexus Vietnam said they would replace the fuel pump for free for all of their customers who are affected. The repair will take up to four and a half hours to complete. Customers can directly contact Toyota or Lexus agents in Vietnam for the repair.

People who bought those cars via unofficial channels will also get support. Toyota and Lexus Vietnam will work with the mother company Toyota Motor Corporation for verification. After getting approval, those cars will be checked and repaired.

Mitsubishi Vietnam also recalled and offer free repair to over 9,000 Xpander cars that were built in 2019 and Outlander cars that were built in the 2018-2019 period because of a similar fuel pump error.

In mid-2020, the automotive service parts and accessories company Denso recalled millions of fuel pumps. Those erroneous pumps have been sold to various automakers like Toyota, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Honda, Subaru and Ford.

