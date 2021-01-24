Home » Toyota Vietnam recalls 13,000 cars due to fuel pump errors
Enterprise

Toyota Vietnam recalls 13,000 cars due to fuel pump errors

by Daisy Nguyen

Toyota and Lexus Vietnam have announced to recall over 13,000 cars due to fuel pump errors.

11,693 cars are both locally assembled and completely built units imported including Camry, Corolla, Innova, Alphard, Fortuner, Land Cruiser 200, Land Cruiser Prado, Hilux and Hiace that were built from 2017 to 2019. Lexus Vietnam also recalled 1,334 cars that were built from 2017 to 2019.

Those cars have shown error warnings, vibrating engines, failure to start or sudden stop while running. Those errors are caused by a fuel pump inside the fuel tank. The pumps may have low quality and lost their shapes and become broken when the cars are fuelled.

Both Toyota and Lexus Vietnam said they would replace the fuel pump for free for all of their customers who are affected. The repair will take up to four and a half hours to complete. Customers can directly contact Toyota or Lexus agents in Vietnam for the repair.

People who bought those cars via unofficial channels will also get support. Toyota and Lexus Vietnam will work with the mother company Toyota Motor Corporation for verification. After getting approval, those cars will be checked and repaired.

Mitsubishi Vietnam also recalled and offer free repair to over 9,000 Xpander cars that were built in 2019 and Outlander cars that were built in the 2018-2019 period because of a similar fuel pump error.

In mid-2020, the automotive service parts and accessories company Denso recalled millions of fuel pumps. Those erroneous pumps have been sold to various automakers like Toyota, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Honda, Subaru and Ford.

By Dtinews

You may also like

Vinasun reported first ever accumulated loss $9.15 million...

Vinfast Emerged in the Top Five Amongst Global...

Vietnam’s e-wallet Gpay completed Series A investment with...

Here are the reasons why foreign investors want...

Ecommerce war rages between Alibaba and Shopee in...

Singapore-based firm invests in Vietnam wind power projects

GoStream receives US$1 million funding from VinaCapital Ventures

Apple shifting production of iPads and MacBooks to...

Here are things to expect for Vietnam eCommerce...

How Vietnamese startups coping with the new situation...