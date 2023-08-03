Tourists return, travel companies, and hotels escape losses

Another company that managed to escape losses in the first 6 months of this year is Ninh Van Bay Tourism Real Estate Joint Stock Company, which owns some of the most luxurious resorts in Vietnam, including Six Senses Ninh Van Bay. Their report shows revenue of 184.7 billion VND, a 10.7% increase compared to the same period last year. The post-tax profit reached over 22 billion VND, with the parent company’s profit being more than 7.2 billion VND, whereas they suffered a loss of 12.9 billion VND in the same period last year.

The company evaluates that in 2023, domestic tourism and resort destinations, in particular, have shown signs of recovery and remarkable development. The business activities of the resorts in the first 6 months are very promising. Additionally, the company also recorded a return of 18.3 billion VND from the provision for capital contribution to Tan Phu Tourism Joint Stock Company.

On the other hand, Thanh Thanh Cong Tourism Joint Stock Company, which owns hotel chains like TTC Hotel, reported a revenue of over 303.6 billion VND in the first 6 months of this year, a 22.3% increase. In Q2/2023 alone, the company made a profit of nearly 7.8 billion VND, helping them achieve a profit of 1.11 billion VND in the first 6 months, escaping losses. However, compared to the first 6 months of 2022, Thanh Thanh Cong’s profit has decreased by nearly 50%.

The companies explained that in the context of the global economic downturn, rising interest rates, and increased corporate income tax expenses are the main factors contributing to the reduction of profits.

Lastly, Saigon Hotel Corporation, the unit managing Saigon hotels, one of the oldest hotels in Ho Chi Minh City, achieved a revenue of over 20.5 billion VND in the first 6 months of this year, more than double compared to the same period last year. The company recorded a post-tax profit of over 9.45 billion VND, which is 4.2 times higher than the same period last year.

@Thanhnien.vn