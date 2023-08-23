Tourists not allowed to bring plastic bags, single-use plastics to Co To Island from September 15th

After a one-year trial period, coming up ahead, tourists must officially adhere to the rule of not bringing plastic bags and single-use plastic items to Co To Island, Quang Ninh.

In an exchange with VietNamNet today (August 23), Mr. Nguyen Hai Linh, Head of the Department of Culture and Information of Co To District, stated that the People’s Committee of Co To District has formally adopted a plan for protecting the marine environment.

Specifically, starting from September 15, all passengers will not be allowed to bring plastic bags and single-use plastics that pose a risk of environmental pollution to Co To Island.

People and Co To district authorities cooperate to clean up rubbish at Tinh Yeu beach, which is carried by the tide from the sea.

Previously, the Co To District authorities conducted a one-year trial period to encourage tourists to follow this practice. The results demonstrated significant improvement in the marine environment both around Co To Island. Moreover, residents and authorities collaborated to regularly clean up waste at beaches, roads, and to collect wastewater for treatment, contributing to the increasing cleanliness of the marine area around Co To Island.

As an example, most recently on August 22, while a fishing boat was anchored in the waters of Co To, a large-sized turtle was spotted swimming near the boat and gradually moving towards the sandy shore.

According to Mr. Linh, the most recent appearance of sea turtles on Co To Island was about 10 years ago. A few months ago, dolphins were also seen swimming and playing near the shores of Co To Island.

Large sea turtles appeared on Co To island on August 22

At the current time, turtles are beginning their nesting season, and they select clean sandy beaches as their nesting sites during the night.

Therefore, the marine environment in Co To is progressively improving, becoming cleaner after implementing local environmental protection activities. Especially notable is the campaign to reduce plastic waste and restore the cleanliness of Co To’s marine environment.

@Vietnamnet