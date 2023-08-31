Tourists granted free access to Hue heritage sites on September 2nd

On the National Day of September 2nd, Vietnamese citizens who are tourists are granted free access to visit the historical sites within the Complex of Hue Monuments.

On August 31st, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center announced that they will open their doors to welcome Vietnamese citizens and tourists for free visits to the historical sites within the Complex of Hue Monuments on the occasion of the National Day on September 2nd.

Accordingly, the free visiting hours will start from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM on September 2nd, 2023. The historical sites within the Complex of Hue Monuments that will offer free admission to Vietnamese citizens and tourists on September 2nd include: Hue Imperial City, the Tomb of Emperor Gia Long, the Tomb of Emperor Minh Mang, the Tomb of Emperor Tu Duc, the Tomb of Emperor Thieu Tri, the Tomb of Emperor Dong Khanh, An Dinh Palace, Hon Chen Temple, Hue Royal Antiquities Museum, and more.

To facilitate visitor flow, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center requests that visitors bring their national identification card when visiting these historical sites.

Visitors can visit Hue monuments for free during the National Day holiday on September 2. Photo: TTBTDTDT Hue Ancient Capital

During many holiday seasons, Hue has been considered an ideal destination for thousands of domestic and international tourists. For many tourists, Hue is not only a land of the Imperial City with the poetic Perfume River but also a place associated with unique architectural spaces of temples and tombs. According to the Provincial Department of Tourism in Thua Thien-Hue, in 2023, the local tourism industry continues to recover strongly by attracting a significant increase in the number of visitors and accommodations. Specifically, by the end of August this year, the total number of tourists visiting Hue is estimated to reach 2.1 million, with total tourism revenue estimated at 4,600 billion Vietnamese dong; both figures are 1.6 times higher than the same period last year. Major international visitor markets include Thailand, France, Australia, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Taiwan, Malaysia, and several other markets. To create attractiveness and lure visitors to Hue, the Provincial Department of Tourism in Thua Thien-Hue has also organized various activities to stimulate tourism as part of the 4 Seasons Festival 2023. These tourism events have attracted a large number of domestic and international tourists to visit and contribute to the overall recovery of the provincial tourism industry after being severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. @Vietnamnet